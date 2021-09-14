SVB Leerink Reaffirms Buy Rating for BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at SVB Leerink in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

BMRN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.39.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $77.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $71.65 and a 52 week high of $92.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.91.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $501.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.84 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,038,000 after acquiring an additional 9,963 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 19,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

