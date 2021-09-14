Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Short Interest Update

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 96.7% from the August 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SVNLY remained flat at $$5.50 during trading on Tuesday. 103,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,435. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.97. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $5.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average of $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.
Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a net margin of 32.05% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter.
About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)
Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.
