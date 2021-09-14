Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Short Interest Update

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 96.7% from the August 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SVNLY remained flat at $$5.50 during trading on Tuesday. 103,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,435. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.97. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $5.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average of $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Get Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) alerts:

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a net margin of 32.05% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SVNLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from SEK 85 to SEK 93 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays raised shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from SEK 115 to SEK 118 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from SEK 96 to SEK 99 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from SEK 87 to SEK 101 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.20.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.