Swap (XWP) Price Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. During the last week, Swap has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Swap has a market cap of $330,581.81 and $112.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.0237 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00078290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.32 or 0.00121308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.94 or 0.00175524 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,376.26 or 1.00265432 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,369.86 or 0.07131858 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00866671 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Swap’s total supply is 13,973,712 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

