Swarm City (SWT) Market Cap Tops $321,627.29

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Swarm City coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0377 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. Swarm City has a total market capitalization of $321,627.29 and $14.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Swarm City has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00064393 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.48 or 0.00142884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014414 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $397.66 or 0.00842011 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00044273 BTC.

Swarm City Coin Profile

Swarm City (CRYPTO:SWT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Swarm City Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

