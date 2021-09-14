Swingby Price Hits $0.0693 on Top Exchanges (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Swingby has a total market cap of $18.05 million and approximately $284,658.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Swingby has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Swingby coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0693 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00080099 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00062087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.66 or 0.00125413 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.89 or 0.00172937 BTC.

Swingby Coin Profile

Swingby (CRYPTO:SWINGBY) is a coin. It launched on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,542,516 coins. Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

