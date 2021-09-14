Swiss National Bank Acquires Shares of 197,500 Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 197,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,242,000. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Maravai LifeSciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,383,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,511 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 656.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,602,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,858 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 5.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,383,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,232,000 after acquiring an additional 242,648 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 48.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,224,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,615 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 21.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,240,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,854,000 after acquiring an additional 391,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRVI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.78.

Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $45.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $63.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.97.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.49 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 364.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

