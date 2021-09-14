Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Itron worth $8,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Itron by 19.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Itron by 185.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Itron by 69.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Itron by 33.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Itron by 15.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Itron news, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $33,580.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,067 shares of company stock worth $102,574. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $79.37 on Tuesday. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.49 and a 1 year high of $122.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.11.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

