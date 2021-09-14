Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of PNM Resources worth $8,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 0.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 6.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 3.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 7.3% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 8,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Argus downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.20.

Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $49.73 on Tuesday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $50.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.92.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $426.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.08 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 57.46%.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

