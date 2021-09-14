Swiss National Bank Buys 22,100 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.16% of Open Lending worth $8,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the first quarter valued at $2,035,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 5.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the first quarter valued at $3,724,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 29.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the first quarter valued at $531,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.69.

LPRO stock opened at $41.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.13 and a 200-day moving average of $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Open Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.30 and a beta of 0.35.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.43. Open Lending had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 158.97%. The company had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Open Lending’s revenue was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Open Lending news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 330,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $10,513,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gene Yoon sold 221,626 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $9,219,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,221,626 shares of company stock valued at $41,340,942 over the last 90 days. 25.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

