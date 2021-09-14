Swiss National Bank Buys New Shares in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 110,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,461,000. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Denbury at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Denbury in the first quarter valued at $556,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Denbury in the first quarter valued at $1,078,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Denbury by 37.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 968,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,400,000 after purchasing an additional 264,837 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Denbury in the first quarter valued at $2,806,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Denbury in the first quarter valued at $1,773,000.

Shares of NYSE DEN opened at $71.23 on Tuesday. Denbury Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $81.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.09 and a 200-day moving average of $60.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 106.78%. The company had revenue of $301.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Denbury in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital lowered Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Denbury in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denbury currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

