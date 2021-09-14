Swiss National Bank Buys Shares of 140,800 Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 140,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,734,000. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Asana at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Asana in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Botty Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 26.8% in the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Asana by 237.5% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Asana during the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASAN shares. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Asana from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Asana from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.79.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 15,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $858,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,745. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.64 per share, with a total value of $7,942,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,091,539 shares in the company, valued at $103,823,995.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,620,000 shares of company stock worth $114,352,100 and have sold 136,632 shares worth $9,280,818. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

ASAN stock opened at $101.45 on Tuesday. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $107.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -56.05.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Asana had a negative return on equity of 288.11% and a negative net margin of 89.91%. The business had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.26 million. The firm’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

