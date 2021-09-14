Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 708,715 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of F.N.B. worth $8,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,587,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,229,000 after buying an additional 1,619,513 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in F.N.B. by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 137,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 20,927 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in F.N.B. by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,089,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,435,000 after buying an additional 17,726 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FNB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.47 target price (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.87.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.43. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $13.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $307.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.00 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $32,651.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

