Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,059 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Summit Materials worth $8,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the first quarter worth $120,193,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the first quarter worth $36,979,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 68.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,150,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,776 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 973.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 735,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,621,000 after purchasing an additional 667,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 27.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,765,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,485,000 after purchasing an additional 596,481 shares in the last quarter.

SUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

Shares of SUM opened at $32.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.02. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

