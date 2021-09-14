Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,200 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.16% of TripAdvisor worth $8,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,722,240 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $469,170,000 after acquiring an additional 463,213 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TripAdvisor by 7.8% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 5,816,041 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $312,845,000 after acquiring an additional 418,587 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth $267,786,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in TripAdvisor by 69.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,744,500 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $201,416,000 after buying an additional 1,538,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $106,660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.65.

TripAdvisor stock opened at $36.32 on Tuesday. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 1.36.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 38.56%. Equities analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

