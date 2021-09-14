Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 372,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Xerox worth $8,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Xerox by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 19,071 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Xerox by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 54,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Xerox by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Xerox by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 163,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xerox by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $20.92 on Tuesday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $26.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.77.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xerox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

