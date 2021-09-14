Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Avnet worth $8,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Avnet by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,311,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,533,000 after acquiring an additional 633,984 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Avnet by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,058,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,475,000 after buying an additional 320,747 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Avnet by 23.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,233,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,608,000 after buying an additional 622,362 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Avnet by 74.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,196,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,701,000 after buying an additional 1,364,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Avnet by 18.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,008,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,498,000 after buying an additional 315,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $38.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 0.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVT. TheStreet cut Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.