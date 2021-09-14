Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Community Bank System worth $8,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBU. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Community Bank System by 2,423.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Community Bank System by 27.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Shares of CBU stock opened at $68.59 on Tuesday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.37 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.31. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.70.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.