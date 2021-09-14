Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of EPR Properties worth $8,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in EPR Properties by 2.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in EPR Properties by 4.2% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 1.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James raised EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NYSE:EPR opened at $49.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 9.35 and a quick ratio of 9.35. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $56.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.85.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.62 million. EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.73%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

