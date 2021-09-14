Swiss National Bank Has $8.20 Million Stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Mercury Systems worth $8,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 15.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 75.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at $331,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 2.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 2.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $47.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.39 and a 200-day moving average of $64.54. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.95. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $46.36 and a one year high of $88.96.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 7.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRCY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.36.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

