Swiss National Bank Has $8.23 Million Stock Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.15% of Lancaster Colony worth $8,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LANC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 11,163 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,681,000 after acquiring an additional 63,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. 57.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $170.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 0.17. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1-year low of $162.53 and a 1-year high of $201.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.82.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $385.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.29 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is 57.03%.

Several analysts have commented on LANC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.