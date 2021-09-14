Swiss National Bank Has $8.38 Million Stock Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of The Brink’s worth $8,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Brink’s during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in The Brink’s during the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Brink’s during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in The Brink’s by 5.6% during the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Brink’s during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. 97.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 3,800 shares of The Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total transaction of $300,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 12,476 shares of The Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $998,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,466 shares of company stock worth $2,194,240 over the last quarter. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NYSE BCO opened at $75.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.52 and a beta of 1.54. The Brink’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.67 and a fifty-two week high of $84.72.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 100.82% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

The Brink's Company Profile

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

