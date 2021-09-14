Swiss National Bank Has $8.41 Million Stock Holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Editas Medicine worth $8,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 41,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.53.

EDIT stock opened at $62.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 1.95. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.01 and a 52-week high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 205.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.