Swiss National Bank Has $8.48 Million Stock Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $8,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,782,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,919,000 after buying an additional 878,391 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 50.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,891,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,098,000 after buying an additional 4,320,989 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,417,000 after buying an additional 276,842 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 7.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,447,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,913,000 after buying an additional 234,353 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 11.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,279,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,271,000 after buying an additional 227,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $112.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

DOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

