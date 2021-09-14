Swiss National Bank Has $8.59 Million Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Shake Shack worth $8,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 120.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 61.9% in the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 208,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,547,000 after purchasing an additional 79,832 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,043,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $84.55 on Tuesday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.49 and a 12 month high of $138.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.30 and a beta of 1.69.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $187.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.62 million. Research analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total transaction of $105,327.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush raised shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.56.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.