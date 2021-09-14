Swiss National Bank Has $8.63 Million Stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Korn Ferry worth $8,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KFY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KFY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Korn Ferry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Korn Ferry stock opened at $73.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.71 and its 200-day moving average is $66.66. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $76.50.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.52 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Korn Ferry’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

In other Korn Ferry news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $2,470,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,627,889.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $1,090,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,574,380.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,370 shares of company stock valued at $5,577,110 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

