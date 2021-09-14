Swiss National Bank Has $8.84 Million Stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of Watts Water Technologies worth $8,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,766,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,297,000 after buying an additional 221,776 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,349,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,141,000 after buying an additional 23,206 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,144,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,283,000 after buying an additional 37,006 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 613,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,870,000 after buying an additional 103,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 503,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,517,000 after buying an additional 30,888 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WTS stock opened at $174.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.21 and a fifty-two week high of $175.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.21 and a 200-day moving average of $139.28.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $246,782.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,139. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,278,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,048 shares of company stock worth $3,745,669. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

