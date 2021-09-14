Swiss National Bank Has $8.90 Million Stock Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.15% of Nordstrom worth $8,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the first quarter worth about $88,893,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nordstrom by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,882,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $449,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,995 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the first quarter worth about $37,011,000. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in Nordstrom by 142.0% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 238,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,047,000 after acquiring an additional 807,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Nordstrom by 594.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 655,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,824,000 after acquiring an additional 561,196 shares in the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $27.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.58 and its 200-day moving average is $35.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,702.00, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.40.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.62) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JWN shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.31.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

