Swiss National Bank Has $8.91 Million Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $8,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 32.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2,762.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evoqua Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.22.

In other news, Director Martin Lamb sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $1,651,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 12,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $436,103.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 150,959 shares of company stock worth $5,187,750 over the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AQUA stock opened at $37.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.34. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $39.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 82.39 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $369.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

