Swiss National Bank Increases Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Bloom Energy worth $8,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BE. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $10,129,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 1,311.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 31,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 160.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 64,380 shares during the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.88. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 3.47. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $228.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.42 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 199.28% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 11,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,314.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $25,660.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,492 shares of company stock valued at $2,676,966 over the last 90 days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.50 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

