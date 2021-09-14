Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,097 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of New Relic worth $8,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 356.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 1,005.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

NEWR opened at $76.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 0.86. New Relic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $82.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $180.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.74 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 54.44% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. Equities analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,400,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total value of $223,667.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,063.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,463 shares of company stock worth $5,440,829. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEWR. Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.43.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

