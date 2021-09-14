Swiss National Bank Invests $8.42 Million in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Swiss National Bank bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,065,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,417,000. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of DigitalBridge Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth $37,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth $75,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

NYSE DBRG opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.90.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. On average, analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DBRG. Zacks Investment Research lowered DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James started coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.