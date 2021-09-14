Swiss National Bank Lowers Stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,567 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of First Hawaiian worth $8,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 282.9% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 50.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 914.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter.

FHB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on First Hawaiian in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

Shares of FHB stock opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $30.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $180.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.60 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.16% and a return on equity of 10.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.72%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

