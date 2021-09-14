Swiss National Bank Makes New Investment in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 161,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,406,000. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Chesapeake Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth $44,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth $129,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at $221,000.

CHK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial upgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $62.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.80. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $62.67.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.44. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 301.73% and a net margin of 100.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.344 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.17%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

