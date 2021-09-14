Swiss National Bank Purchases 2,800 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Alarm.com worth $8,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 119,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after buying an additional 18,873 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 1st quarter valued at $10,530,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $80.50 on Tuesday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.35 and a 12 month high of $108.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.87. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $188.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.26 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALRM. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,931,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,447,179.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total transaction of $107,597.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,251 shares of company stock worth $2,286,717 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.