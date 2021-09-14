Swiss National Bank Purchases 6,600 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Glaukos worth $8,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GKOS. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,977,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $501,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,052 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,270,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $610,209,000 after purchasing an additional 282,548 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 699,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,745,000 after purchasing an additional 251,678 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 734,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,683,000 after purchasing an additional 145,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Glaukos by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 103,102 shares in the last quarter.

GKOS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glaukos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

NYSE GKOS opened at $50.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.78 and a beta of 1.67. Glaukos Co. has a 52 week low of $43.66 and a 52 week high of $99.00.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $78.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

