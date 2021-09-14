Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Hancock Whitney worth $8,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 6.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 84.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 28.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 10.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

HWC stock opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.69. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $50.69.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $328.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.18 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently -144.00%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

