Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 941,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 34,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of TechnipFMC worth $8,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 1.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 108,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 0.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 637,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 23.5% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 9.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 18.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTI opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.96. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $13.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 2.26.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. TechnipFMC’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cowen boosted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.34.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

