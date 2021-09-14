Swiss National Bank Reduces Stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of ACI Worldwide worth $8,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACIW. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,601,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 372,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,852,000 after buying an additional 14,420 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 13,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. 95.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACIW opened at $32.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 1.12. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $43.23.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $301.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $1,440,538.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,487,961.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.