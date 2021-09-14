Swiss National Bank Sells 11,500 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $8,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 252.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBGS stock opened at $29.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.98. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.36). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 14.87%. Analysts anticipate that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.63%.

JBGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

