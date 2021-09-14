Swiss National Bank Sells 11,900 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Brighthouse Financial worth $8,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BHF. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,006,000 after purchasing an additional 28,699 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 43,695 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 583,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,798,000 after purchasing an additional 268,000 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $46.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.37 and its 200 day moving average is $45.75.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $2.20. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 150.00%. On average, analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BHF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

