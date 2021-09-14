Swiss National Bank Sells 12,800 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $8,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.3% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 130,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.9% in the first quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 115,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

HOMB opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.21. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $172.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 40.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.27%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HOMB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.