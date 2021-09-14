Swiss National Bank Sells 1,600 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Ambarella worth $8,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the first quarter worth about $1,080,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 144.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,927,000 after purchasing an additional 70,131 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the first quarter worth about $786,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 2.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $473,592.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,885,283.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $146,508.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,796.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,480 shares of company stock worth $4,269,540 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $147.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.19 and a beta of 1.41. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $149.95.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. Ambarella’s revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMBA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Ambarella from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Ambarella from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.