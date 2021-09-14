Swiss National Bank Sells 16,800 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 459,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of TEGNA worth $8,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,642,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 451.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,287,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,892 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,218,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,133 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,081,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Shares of TGNA opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average of $18.80. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $21.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $732.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.75 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 19.00%. TEGNA’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 16.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.