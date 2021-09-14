Swiss National Bank Sells 3,400 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Spire worth $8,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Spire by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Spire by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

SR opened at $63.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Spire Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.58 and a 12-month high of $77.95. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.96 and its 200 day moving average is $72.40.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Spire had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.39 million. As a group, analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Spire from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Sidoti raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

