Swiss National Bank Sells 4,800 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Ryder System worth $8,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after acquiring an additional 496,769 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 15,949 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $388,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on R shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ryder System in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

In other news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

R stock opened at $79.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $40.32 and a one year high of $89.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently -859.26%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

