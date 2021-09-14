Swiss National Bank Sells 4,900 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $8,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DE Burlo Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at $3,305,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,652,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,150,000 after purchasing an additional 83,377 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.3% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 287,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,574,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 50.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 56,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 244.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 28,850 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $89,577.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,930 shares in the company, valued at $966,000.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $72.65 on Tuesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.86 and a fifty-two week high of $75.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.60.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $424.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.95%.

KLIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

