Swiss National Bank Sells 54,200 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,482,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 54,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Southwestern Energy worth $8,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 79,035 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 74,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 31,537 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,455 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 930,585 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWN opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average is $4.78. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 135.54% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.21.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

