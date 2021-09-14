Swiss National Bank Sells 60,400 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 664,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 60,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Sabre worth $8,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at about $592,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 117,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 28.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 366.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 107,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 84,499 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 401.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 672,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 538,623 shares during the period.

Get Sabre alerts:

In related news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 48,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $674,338.00. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SABR opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. Sabre Co. has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average is $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $419.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.73 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 83.81% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 405.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.