Swiss National Bank Sells 6,500 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.24% of Assured Guaranty worth $8,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assured Guaranty stock opened at $47.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.70.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 4.06%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

