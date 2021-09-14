Swiss National Bank Sells 6,600 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $8,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 252,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 81,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 20,433 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 9,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,546,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,879,000 after acquiring an additional 156,057 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.79.

Shares of ARNA stock opened at $59.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.28, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $90.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.49.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amit Munshi acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.41 per share, for a total transaction of $50,410.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $1,051,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $151,510 over the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

